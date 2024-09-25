Forge Auto International IPO Opens On Sept. 26: Price Band, Key Dates And More

Forge Auto International Ltd.'s initial public offering is set to open on Sept. 26. It consists entirely of a fresh issue of 28.8 lakh shares, totalling Rs 31.1 crore.

The subscription for Forge Auto International IPO will be open till Sept. 30. The company will finalise the allotment of shares in the offering on Oct. 1. This will be followed by the initiation of refunds for non-allottees and credit of shares into the Demat accounts of successful bidders on Oct. 3.

Forge Auto International shares are set to be listed on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, tentatively on Oct. 4.

The price band for the Forge Auto International IPO has been fixed at Rs 102 to Rs 108 per share. Retail investors can apply for the issue with a minimum lot size of 1 lot or 1,200 shares, totalling an investment of Rs 1,29,600.

The company has reserved 50% of the net offer size for Qualified Institutional Buyers and 15% for the Non-Institutional Investors category.

The remaining 35% of the net issue is set aside for retail individual investors, according to the company’s Red Herring Prospectus.

Bigshare Services Pvt. has been appointed as the registrar for the Forge Auto International IPO, whereas Hem Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue.

Forge Auto International IPO’s market maker is Hem Finlease Pvt.