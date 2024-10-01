How To Check Forge Auto International IPO Allotment Status — Check GMP Today

The public issue of Forge Auto International received a robust response from the investors as the SME IPO was subscribed 49.28 times on Monday, led by demand from retail investors and non-institutional buyers.

Forge Auto International Ltd.'s initial public offering opened on September 26 and closed for subscription on September 30. The SME issue was subscribed 4.61 times on Day 1 and 11.27 times on Day 2. The public issue consists entirely of a fresh issue of 28.8 lakh shares, totalling Rs 31.1 crore. The price band for the shares was set between Rs 102 and Rs 108 per share. Retail investors had to apply for a minimum of 1,200 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 129,600.

The share allotment for Forge Auto International IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, October 1. Forge Auto International is set to list on the NSE SME platform, with a tentative listing date of Friday, October 4.

Investors who bid for the issue can check the Forge Auto IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services.