How To Check Forge Auto International IPO Allotment Status — Check GMP Today
The SME IPO of Forge Auto International was subscribed 49.28 times on Monday. The allotment for Forge Auto International IPO is expected to be finalised today,
The public issue of Forge Auto International received a robust response from the investors as the SME IPO was subscribed 49.28 times on Monday, led by demand from retail investors and non-institutional buyers.
Forge Auto International Ltd.'s initial public offering opened on September 26 and closed for subscription on September 30. The SME issue was subscribed 4.61 times on Day 1 and 11.27 times on Day 2. The public issue consists entirely of a fresh issue of 28.8 lakh shares, totalling Rs 31.1 crore. The price band for the shares was set between Rs 102 and Rs 108 per share. Retail investors had to apply for a minimum of 1,200 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 129,600.
The share allotment for Forge Auto International IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, October 1. Forge Auto International is set to list on the NSE SME platform, with a tentative listing date of Friday, October 4.
Investors who bid for the issue can check the Forge Auto IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services.
How to check Forge Auto International IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services
Visit the IPO allotment page on Bigshare Services here.
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose 'Forge Auto International Limited' from the list of companies. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
In the 'Selection Type' dropdown, choose either Application Number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN Number.
Enter the required information and complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the 'Search' button to check your allotment status.
Forge Auto International IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) of Forge Auto International is Rs 15 as of 6:04 a.m. on October 1, implying a 13.89% gain over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit Investorgain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 123 per share.
GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
Forge Auto International IPO Day 3 Subscription Status
The IPO was subscribed 49.28 times on Monday
Qualified Institutions: 20.13 times
Non-institutional buyers: 58.55 times
Retail investors: 61.95 times
About Forge Auto International Limited
Forge Auto International is an engineering company, engaged in the forging and manufacturing of machined components. The company caters to sectors like the auto industry, railways and other such sectors.
Forge Auto International’s product range includes rings, big ball studs, gear blank with a broach, stub axle assembly, flange yoke 325 HS and other such components.