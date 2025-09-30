Fabtech Technologies IPO: Check Day 2, Subscription, GMP, Other Details

The Fabtech Technologies Ltd.'s initial public offering opened for its second subscription on Tuesday. The IPO was subscribed 0.70 times or 70% as of on its first day on Monday.

The IPO to raise Rs 230.35 crore from the primary market. The IPO is a book-built issue that comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.21 crore shares. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 181 and Rs 191 per share.

The subscription window will be open from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, with the allotment expected to be finalised on Oct. 3. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Oct. 6 and refunds for non-allottees will be done on the same day.

The shares of the company are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Oct. 7. To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 75 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,325.

Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,00,550. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 70 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,02,750.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered a maximum of 50% of the net issue. Retail investors will be allocated a minimum of 35% of the net issue and at least 15% will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors.

Unistone Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.