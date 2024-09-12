Excellent Wires And Packaging IPO Subscribed 2.05 Times So Far On Day Two
The company will likely list on September 19 on the NSE SME Emerge platform.
The initial public offering of Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd. has been subscribed over two times so far on the second day of subscription. The SME IPO was subscribed 1.27 times on the first day of bidding on Wednesday, led by demand from retail investors.
The NSE SME IPO is a fixed-price issue worth Rs 12.60 crore and comprises an entirely fresh issue of 14 lakh shares. The IPO price has been fixed at Rs 90 per share.
Retail investors can apply for a minimum lot size of 1,600 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 1.44 lakh. The minimum investment for High Net-worth Individuals is Rs 2.88 lakh. The application size for HNIs is of two lots, or 3,200 shares.
The IPO will close on September 13. Share allotment status for the issue is expected to be finalised on September 16. The company will initiate refunds for unsuccessful bidders and transfer of shares into the Demat accounts of allottees on September 17. The company will likely list on September 19 on the NSE SME Emerge platform.
Excellent Wires And Packaging IPO Subscription Status: Day 2
The IPO has been subscribed 2.13 times as of 11:57 a.m. on Thursday.
Non-institutional investors: 0.34 times.
Retail investors: 3.92 times.
Excellent Wires And Packaging IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium of Excellent Wires And Packaging is Rs 0 as of 9:53 a.m., implying no gains over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit Investorgain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 90 per share.
GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
Use Of Proceeds
Net proceeds of the IPO will be used for acquisition of land and construction of a building by the company. The company will also use the funds for the acquisition of a plant and machineries and funding working capital requirements. A portion of the IPO proceeds will also be used for general corporate purposes.
Incorporated in March 2021, Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd. manufactures several types of wires under the brand name 'Excellent'. It also sells packaging products to its customers under the same brand name, after procuring them from the market.
The company's product portfolio includes brass wires and related products, steel wires, and packaging materials. Its products are supplied to different industries including engineering, packaging, imitation jewellery, stationery, and wires and cable, among others.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.