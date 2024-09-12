Excellent Wires And Packaging IPO Subscribed 2.05 Times So Far On Day Two

The initial public offering of Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd. has been subscribed over two times so far on the second day of subscription. The SME IPO was subscribed 1.27 times on the first day of bidding on Wednesday, led by demand from retail investors.

The NSE SME IPO is a fixed-price issue worth Rs 12.60 crore and comprises an entirely fresh issue of 14 lakh shares. The IPO price has been fixed at Rs 90 per share.

Retail investors can apply for a minimum lot size of 1,600 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 1.44 lakh. The minimum investment for High Net-worth Individuals is Rs 2.88 lakh. The application size for HNIs is of two lots, or 3,200 shares.

The IPO will close on September 13. Share allotment status for the issue is expected to be finalised on September 16. The company will initiate refunds for unsuccessful bidders and transfer of shares into the Demat accounts of allottees on September 17. The company will likely list on September 19 on the NSE SME Emerge platform.