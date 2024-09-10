Excellent Wires And Packaging IPO Opens On Sept 11: Check Price Band, Offer Size and Other Details

Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd.'s initial public offering is set to open for bidding on Sept. 11. The NSE SME IPO is a fixed price issue worth Rs 12.6 crore, and comprises an entirely fresh issue of 14 lakh shares.

The offering will close on Sept. 13. Share allotment status for the issue is expected to be finalised on Sept. 16. The company will initiate refunds for unsuccessful bidders and transfer of shares into the Demat accounts of allottees on Sept. 17.

The company will likely list on Sept. 19 on the NSE SME Emerge platform.

The IPO price has been fixed at Rs 90 per share.

Retail investors can apply for a minimum lot size of 1,600 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 1.44 lakh. The minimum investment for High Net-worth Individuals is Rs 2.88 lakh. The application size for HNIs is of two lots, or 3,200 shares.

Bigshare Services Pvt. is the registrar for the Excellent Wires and Packaging IPO, while Inventure Merchant Banker Services Pvt. is the book-running lead manager. Inventure Growth and Securities is the market maker of the issue.