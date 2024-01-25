Euphoria Infotech IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Today: How To Check Allotment Status
Allotment of shares for Euphoria Infotech India Limited will be finalised on Thursday January 25.
The subscription period for Euphoria Infotech India's Initial Public Offering (IPO) concluded on January 24, 2024. On the final day of subscription, the IPO was subscribed 383.86 times, Qualified Institution investors subscribed 413.26 times, Non-Institutional buyers subscribed 280.88 times and retail investors subscribed 426.65 times - as per the data available on Chittorgarh.com.
The IPO, which opened on January 19, is entirely a fresh issue of 9.6 lakh shares. The price band for the issue is set at Rs 96 to Rs 100 per share.
As all attention now shifts towards the allotment process, here are the details that investors should be aware of when it comes to the allotment of shares of Euphoria Infotech India Limited.
The allotment for the Euphoria Infotech India IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, January 25, 2024.
Investors can check Euphoria Infotech India IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Mas Services Limited and on the BSE website.
How to check Euphoria Infotech IPO allotment status
Go to the official IPO registrar website here: https://masserv.com/
On the left side of the page, find and click on "IPO Allotment Status."
You'll see the name of the IPO - Euphoria Infotech India Limited; click on it.
Choose one option from the two: "Search on DP ID/Client ID" or "Search on PAN No."
Enter the required details as prompted.
Click on the "Submit" button.
Once the information is displayed, download and print the sheet.
Keep the printed sheet for your records.
Steps to check Euphoria Infotech India IPO allotment status on BSE
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Euphoria Infotech India Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Euphoria Infotech India IPO will be listed on BSE SME on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.
Euphoria Infotech India IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Friday, January 19, 2024
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, January 25, 2024
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, January 25, 2024
Listing Date: Monday, January 29, 2024
Euphoria Infotech India IPO Issue Details
Issue Type: Book Built Issue IPO
Total issue size: 960,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 9.60 crore)
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Price band: Rs 96 to Rs 100 per share
Lot size: 1200 Shares
About Euphoria Infotech India Limited
Euphoria Infotech India Limited, established in May 2001 and based in Kolkata, West Bengal, is a comprehensive IT and ITes solutions provider. The company specializes in customized software, e-commerce, IoT, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning.
Their applications cover online recruitment, urban services, university management, ticket booking systems, e-commerce platforms, and industry-specific IoT dashboards.
As of May 31, 2023, Euphoria Infotech employs 29 people in departments like Accounts, Business Development, Software Development, and Legal and Compliance. Additionally, 16 contracted IT professionals contribute to software development and project implementation.