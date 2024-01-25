Euphoria Infotech IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Today: How To Check Allotment Status

The subscription period for Euphoria Infotech India's Initial Public Offering (IPO) concluded on January 24, 2024. On the final day of subscription, the IPO was subscribed 383.86 times, Qualified Institution investors subscribed 413.26 times, Non-Institutional buyers subscribed 280.88 times and retail investors subscribed 426.65 times - as per the data available on Chittorgarh.com.

The IPO, which opened on January 19, is entirely a fresh issue of 9.6 lakh shares. The price band for the issue is set at Rs 96 to Rs 100 per share.

As all attention now shifts towards the allotment process, here are the details that investors should be aware of when it comes to the allotment of shares of Euphoria Infotech India Limited.

The allotment for the Euphoria Infotech India IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, January 25, 2024.