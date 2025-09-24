Epack Prefab Technologies IPO Subscribed 30% On Day 1

Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd. IPO was subscribed 0.3 times or 30% on day one. The offer aims to raise over Rs 500 crore from the primary market. The company offers pre-engineered building solutions to several industries.

The Epack Prefab Technologies IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 504 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.47 crore shares worth Rs 300 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of one crore shares amounting to Rs 204 crore.

Retail investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a single lot size of 73 shares, leading to an investment of Rs 14,892. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,08,488. Big Non-Institutional Investors must bid for a minimum of 68 lots, requiring an investment of Rs 10,12,656.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 194 and Rs 204 per share. The subscription window will be open till Sept. 26, with the allotment expected to be finalised on Sept. 29. Shares of Epack Prefab Technologies are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Oct. 1.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered a maximum of 50% of the net issue. Retail investors will be allocated at least 35% of the net issue and a minimum of 15% will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors.

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.