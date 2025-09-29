Epack Prefab Technologies IPO GMP And Allotment In Focus Today: Check Status, Listing Date
The IPO investors can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE, and Kfin Technologies. The GMP for Epack Prefab Technologies had declined since the IPO was launched on Sept. 24.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Epack Prefab Technologies was oversubscribed 3.07 times on the third and final day of bidding on September 26.
According to BSE data, the IPO received bids for 5,42,98,933 shares against 1,76,70,103 offered.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 5.10 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 3.68 times. Retail investors booked their quota 1.69 times.
The Epack Prefab Technologies IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 504 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.47 crore shares worth Rs 300 crore and an offer-for-sale of one crore shares amounting to Rs 204 crore. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 194 and Rs 204 per share.
The share allotment status for the Epack Prefab Technologies IPO is expected to be finalised on September 29. The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on September 30. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.
Shares of Epack Prefab Technologies are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on October 1.
The company offers pre-engineered building solutions to several industries.
Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE, and the issue registrar, Kfin Technologies.
Steps To Check Epack Prefab Technologies IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Choose the issue type as “Equity”.
Select “Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the Captcha for verification.
Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.
Steps To Check Epack Prefab Technologies IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.
Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.
Pick the company symbol "EPACKPEB" from the dropdown list.
Enter your PAN and Application Number.
Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.
Steps To Check Epack Prefab Technologies IPO Allotment Status On KFinTech
Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar’s official website here - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/.
Select “Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd.” from the drop-down menu for company names. It’s important to note that the company name will only appear after finalisation of the share allotment status.
Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, and Demat Number.
Enter the details as per your selection.
Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.
Epack Prefab Technologies IPO GMP Today
The GMP for the Epack Prefab Technologies IPO was Rs 0 per share as of 8:30 a.m. on September 29. The latest GMP indicates a flat listing at Rs 204 apiece.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.