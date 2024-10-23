Danish Power IPO: Check Latest GMP And Day Two Subscription Status

The initial public offering of Danish Power Ltd. has been subscribed over seven times so far on Wednesday, the second day of bidding. The SME IPO was subscribed 4.19 times on Tuesday.

The Danish Power IPO is an entirely fresh issue of 52.08 lakh shares worth Rs 197.90 crore. The subscription window for this public offer, the biggest in the small and medium enterprises (SME) segment, will remain open till Oct. 24.

Investors interested in the Danish Power IPO should check the following details before bidding for its shares.