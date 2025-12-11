Corona Remedies IPO: What Does GMP Signal About Listing Pop?

Corona Remedies Ltd. which launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, December 8, concluded its subscription period on Wednesday with a strong subscription. According to BSE, investors bid for 62,65,41,440 shares against the 45,71,882 on offer, subscribing 137.04 times on the final day of subscription.

The interest in the IPO was led by demand from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) who subscribed to the public issue 278.52 times and 208.88 times, respectively.

The grey market premium for the IPO has been topping the 'Business and Finance' trending charts for the entire week, indicating strong demand among the private market investors as well.

The Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical company develops, manufactures and markets products across multiple therapeutic segments, including women’s health, cardiology, pain management, and urology.

With the three-day bidding coming to a close, here’s all you need to know about the Corona Remedies IPO, including its latest grey market premium (GMP), allotment date, listing date and how to check allotment status online.