Corona Remedies IPO Allotment: Date, Steps To Check Status On BSE, NSE, MUFG Intime India

The allotment for the Corona Remedies IPO will be finalised on Thursday, and the company's shares will debut on Dalal Street on Monday, December 15.

According to BSE, investors bid for 62,65,41,440 shares against the 45,71,882 on offer, subscribing 137.04 times on the final day of subscription.

Investors can check the Corona Remedies IPO allotment status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, and MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue, by following the step-by-step guide provided below.

The Corona Remedies IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 655.37 crore. The IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 62 lakh shares.

The IPO price band was set at Rs 1,008 to Rs 1,062 per share. The minimum application lot size was 14 shares.

JM Financial Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue. Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is serving as the registrar.