Corona Remedies IPO Allotment: Date, Steps To Check Status On BSE, NSE, MUFG Intime India
The share allotment status for the Corona Remedies IPO will be finalised today.
The allotment for the Corona Remedies IPO will be finalised on Thursday, and the company's shares will debut on Dalal Street on Monday, December 15.
According to BSE, investors bid for 62,65,41,440 shares against the 45,71,882 on offer, subscribing 137.04 times on the final day of subscription.
Investors can check the Corona Remedies IPO allotment status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, and MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue, by following the step-by-step guide provided below.
The Corona Remedies IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 655.37 crore. The IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 62 lakh shares.
The IPO price band was set at Rs 1,008 to Rs 1,062 per share. The minimum application lot size was 14 shares.
JM Financial Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue. Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is serving as the registrar.
How To Check Corona Remedies IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Go to the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Corona Remedies Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
How To Check Corona Remedies IPO Allotment Status On NSE Website
Go to the official NSE website at https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.
Select the issue type as 'Equity & SME IPO bid details'.
Choose "CORONA" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Click on the 'Submit' button to view your allotment status.
How To Check Corona Remedies IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services
Visit the IPO allotment page on the Bigshare Services website: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Select the company name 'Corona Remedies Limited' from the dropdown list on the IPO allotment status page.
Enter the investor's PAN number, Application/CAF Number, or DP/Client ID.
Fill in the captcha details.
Click on the Search button to verify your share allotment status.
Corona Remedies: Use Of IPO Proceeds
As this is an offer-for-sale (OFS), the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. The entire amount will go to the selling shareholders.
About Corona Remedies
Corona Remedies Ltd. was incorporated in August 2004. The company offers a diverse portfolio of 71 brands across therapeutic areas such as women’s healthcare, cardio-diabetes, pain management, urology, and multispecialty pharmaceuticals, including vitamins, minerals, nutrition, gastrointestinal, and respiratory products. The company operates two manufacturing facilities, both located in Gujarat.