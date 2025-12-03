Corona Remedies IPO Sets Price Band, IPO To Open On Dec 8 — Check Details

Corona Remedies Ltd. on Wednesday fixed its price band for its upcoming initial public offering. The IPO is set to open on Dec. 8, according to its public announcement.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 1,008-1,062 per share, valuing the company at nearly Rs 6,500 crore.

As per the red herring prospectus, the company has revised its IPO size to Rs 655.37 crore, lower than the Rs 800 crore initially planned at the time of submitting draft papers in late April. The company's Rs 655.37 crore maiden public offering is entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS) by promoters and existing investors.

Anchor investors will be allocated shares on Dec. 5, it added. Corona Remedies will make its stock market debut on Dec. 15.

Under the OFS route, existing investors --Sepia Investments, Anchor Partners and Sage Investment Trust -- along with promoters-- plan to offload shares. Since it's an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue and the entire amount will go to selling shareholders.