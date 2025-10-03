Check Om Freight Forwarders IPO GMP On Day 4 Of Subscription

The four-day public issue of Om Freight Forwarders Ltd., which launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, September 29, will close for subscription on October 3.

The IPO was subscribed 2.56 times on Day 3. Investors bid for 2,02,66,935 shares against the 79,16,945 on offer, according to BSE data on Wednesday.

Despite the growing interest in the IPO, the grey market premium for the mainboard issue has remained flat ahead of the subscription on day 4.

Here’s a look at the grey market premium (GMP) and other details of the Om Freight Forwarders IPO as subscription enters the final day.