Capital Small Finance Bank IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates

Capital Small Finance Bank launched its initial public offering on Wednesday to raise up to Rs 523 crore.

The IPO has been subscribed 1.19 times till the second day. The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 445–468 per share. The three-day IPO closes on Friday.

The IPO consists of Rs 450 crore of a fresh issue and the remaining Rs 73 crore of offers for sale, through which promoters and external investors will dilute 5% of their pre-issue holdings. Those selling shares in the OFS include Oman India Joint Investment Fund II, American Capital and Amicus Capital Private Equity.

The company has raised Rs 157 crore from anchor investors. The Jalandhar-based bank has allocated 33.5 lakh equity shares to 19 funds at Rs 468 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band.

Whiteoak Capital Fund, LC Pharos Multi Strategy Fund, Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd, 360 One Fund, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Co., HDFC Life Insurance Co. and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. participated in the anchor round.