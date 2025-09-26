BMW Ventures IPO: Check Day 3 Subscription Status, GMP And Other Details

BMW Ventures Ltd.'s initial public offering to open for its final day of subscription on Friday. The IPO was subscribed 0.22 times or 22% on its second day on Thursday. While, the IPO was subscribed 0.11 times or 11%, led by Institutional investors on its first day on Wednesday.

The offering, which aims to raise up to Rs 231.66 crore, has a price band set at Rs 94 to Rs 99 per share.

The Bihar-based company's IPO will comprise only a fresh issue of 2.34 crore equity shares, with no offer for sale component. The market capitalisation based on the upper price band of BMW Ventures is Rs 858.48 crore.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 151 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is Rs 14,949 based on the upper price band.

Sarthi Capital Advisors Pvt. is the sole book-running lead manager.