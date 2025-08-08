BlueStone Jewellery IPO Opens Aug. 11: Check Latest GMP, Price Band, Listing Dates And More

The mainboard IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 1,540.65 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.59 crore shares, worth Rs 820 crore, and an offer-for-sale component of 1.39 crore shares, amounting to Rs 720.65 crore.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 29 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,268. Small non-institutional investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,09,902. Big non-institutional investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 67 lots. It will lead to an investment of at least Rs 10,04,531.

The price band for the IPO has been set between Rs 492 and Rs 517 per share.

Investors can participate in the Bluestone IPO subscription from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13. Allotment of shares is proposed to be finalised on Aug. 14. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Aug. 18, and refunds to non-allottees will also be processed on the same day.

Shares of the company are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 19.

The company has reserved 75% of the net issue for the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). Retail investors will be allocated 10% of the net offer and the remaining 15% of the offer will be reserved for the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

Axis Capital is the book-running lead manager of the BlueStone Jewellery IPO. KFin Technologies is the registrar for the issue.