BlueStone Jewellery IPO Opens Aug. 11: Check Latest GMP, Price Band, Listing Dates And More
BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd. produces and sells jewellery such as earrings, rings, pendants, necklaces and bangles. It was founded in 2011.
BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) next week to raise over Rs 1,500 crore from the primary market.
The company manufactures and sells jewellery under the brand name BlueStone. Ahead of the launch, the grey market premium (GMP) for the IPO indicates a potential listing gain of over 3% per share.
Investors who want to bid for shares in the IPO must check the following details before submitting applications.
BlueStone Jewellery IPO GMP Today
According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the BlueStone Jewellery IPO stood at Rs 16 per share as of 9 a.m. on Aug. 8. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 533 per share, representing a premium of 3.09% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
BlueStone Jewellery IPO: Key Details
The mainboard IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 1,540.65 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.59 crore shares, worth Rs 820 crore, and an offer-for-sale component of 1.39 crore shares, amounting to Rs 720.65 crore.
To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 29 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,268. Small non-institutional investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,09,902. Big non-institutional investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 67 lots. It will lead to an investment of at least Rs 10,04,531.
The price band for the IPO has been set between Rs 492 and Rs 517 per share.
Investors can participate in the Bluestone IPO subscription from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13. Allotment of shares is proposed to be finalised on Aug. 14. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Aug. 18, and refunds to non-allottees will also be processed on the same day.
Shares of the company are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 19.
The company has reserved 75% of the net issue for the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). Retail investors will be allocated 10% of the net offer and the remaining 15% of the offer will be reserved for the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).
Axis Capital is the book-running lead manager of the BlueStone Jewellery IPO. KFin Technologies is the registrar for the issue.
Use Of Proceeds
The company will use proceeds from the IPO to fund working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
About BlueStone Jewellery
Financials
The company reported a net loss of Rs 221.84 crore in FY25, compared to a net loss of Rs 142.24 crore in FY24. Its revenue increased 39.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,770 crore in FY25 from Rs 1,265.84 crore in FY24. Ebitda rose 37.9% YoY to Rs 73.16 crore in FY25 from Rs 53.05 crore in FY24.
