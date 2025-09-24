Atlanta Electricals IPO GMP In Focus Today — Check Latest Grey Market Trends On Final Day Of Subscription

The initial public offering (IPO) of Atlanta Electricals that opened for subscription on Monday, September 22, will close on Wednesday, September 24. The mainboard issue was subscribed 3.07 times on Tuesday, led by demand from Non-Institutional Buyers who booked the issue 5.55 times.

The unlisted shares have been trading at a premium in the grey market (GMP), indicating positive listing gains for investors.

Amid the ongoing subscription, the GMP as well as the Day 3 subscription status of the Atlanta Electricals is in focus today. Here’s a look at what the latest trends indicate for the IPO.