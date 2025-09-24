Atlanta Electricals IPO GMP In Focus Today — Check Latest Grey Market Trends On Final Day Of Subscription
The grey market premium trends for the Atlanta Electricals IPO suggest an estimated listing gain of up to 18% when the shares list on the market this week.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Atlanta Electricals that opened for subscription on Monday, September 22, will close on Wednesday, September 24. The mainboard issue was subscribed 3.07 times on Tuesday, led by demand from Non-Institutional Buyers who booked the issue 5.55 times.
The unlisted shares have been trading at a premium in the grey market (GMP), indicating positive listing gains for investors.
Amid the ongoing subscription, the GMP as well as the Day 3 subscription status of the Atlanta Electricals is in focus today. Here’s a look at what the latest trends indicate for the IPO.
Atlanta Electricals IPO GMP
The grey market premium (GMP) for Atlanta Electricals IPO was Rs 135as of 8:15 a.m. on September 24. With a price band cap of Rs 754, the estimated listing price is Rs 889. This means that the unlisted shares of Atlanta Electricals were trading at Rs 889 on the private market, indicating a potential gain of 17.90% per share for investors when the company lists on the market this week.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Atlanta Electricals IPO Details
The Atlanta Electricals IPO was fully subscribed on its first day of bidding. The IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 687.34 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 0.53 crore shares aggregating Rs 400 crores and an offer for sale of 0.38 crore shares worth Rs 287.34 crore.
The price band for this IPO is set between Rs 718.00 and Rs 754.00 per share
The IPO was booked 3.07 times on Tuesday. Qualified Institutional Buyers subscribed 1.48 times, whereas Retail Investors subscribed 2.94 times.
The IPO allotment status for Atlanta Electricals is expected to be finalised on September 25. The stock is set to list on both BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date of September 29.
Atlanta Electricals Limited was incorporated in December 1988. The company manufactures power, auto, and inverter duty transformers.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.