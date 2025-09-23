Atlanta Electricals IPO Fully Subscribed On Day Two— Check Subscription Details, Latest GMP

Atlanta Electricals Ltd., was subscribed 1.46 times led by non-institutional investors so far on its second day on Tuesday. The IPO was subscribed 0.97 times on its first day on Monday. The initial public offering set to raise Rs 687 crore and the price band for the IPO is set between Rs 718 and Rs 754 per share.

The face value per share is Rs 2. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale component worth Rs 287 crore consisting of 38 lakh shares.

Six existing shareholders, which includes one promoter entity, will sell their shares through the OFS. The IPO will close on Sept. 24. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and Axis Capital are the book-running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the offer.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of a minimum bid of 19 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,326.