Arkade Developers IPO Subscribed 34.11 Times So Far On Final Day

The initial public offering of Arkade Developers Ltd. was subscribed 29.44 times on the third day of the issue, led by non-institutional investors. The Mumbai-based realty player's maiden issue consists completely of a fresh issue of 3.2 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 410 crore.

The company has set a price band of Rs 121–128 per share with a face value of Rs 10 apiece for the issue. At the upper price band, the market cap of Arkade stands at over Rs 2,376 crore, according to NDTV Profit's calculations.

The minimum application lot size is 110 shares. The company raised Rs 122.4 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. It allotted 95.6 lakh shares at Rs 128 apiece to nine anchor investors.

Proceeds from the issue will be used to finance the costs to be incurred in the development of ongoing projects. Part of the proceeds will also be used for acquisitions of yet-to-be identified land for real estate projects and general corporate purposes.