Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Shares Debut At 20.65% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd. listed at Rs 187 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a premium of 20.65% to over IPO price of Rs 155 apiece.

On the National Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 186, a 20% premium.

The Rs 920-crore IPO was subscribed 59.66 times by its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (75.14 times), non-institutional investors (52.41 times), and retail investors (30.35 times).