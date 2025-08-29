Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP Live: What Grey Market Signals Ahead On Final Day Of Subscription
Investors can expect an estimated gain of up to 5% when the shares list on the stock market next week.
The initial public offerings (IPO) of Anlon Healthcare Ltd., which opened for subscription on August 26 and was fully booked on its opening day, will conclude its subscription period today, August 29.
The mainboard issue was subscribed 3.30 times on Thursday, as per the NSE data. The public offer attracted bids for 4,39,34,124 shares against 1,33,00,000 shares on offer.
Here’s a look at the latest grey market premium (GMP), Day 3 subscription status and other key details of Anlon Healthcare IPO.
Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP Live; Day 3 Subscription Status
The latest GMP for Anlon Healthcare IPO stood at Rs 5 as of 10:00 a.m. on August 29. Based on the upper end of the price band of Rs 91, the stock is projected to be listed at Rs 96 apiece. This translates into an expected listing gain of about 5.49% per share.
The IPO of Anlon Healthcare was subscribed4.33 times as of 11:09 a.m. on Friday.
Qualified Institutional Buyers(QIBs): 1.01 times
Non-Institutional Investors: 3.97 times
Retail Individual Investors(RIIs): 29.80 times
IPO Details:
Issue Type: Book-built issue
Issue Size: Rs 121.03 crore.
Offer Details: Fresh issue of 1.33 crore shares
Price Band: Rs 86 and Rs 91 per share.
Lot Size: 164 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,104 for retail investors.
Anlon Healthcare IPO Allotment And Listing Date
The share allotment status for Anlon Healthcare IPO will be finalised on Monday, September 1.
Shares of Anlon Healthcare Ltd. will be listed on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, September 3.
About Anlon Healthcare
Founded in 2013, Anlon Healthcare Ltd. operates in the chemical and pharmaceutical sector, specialising in the production of high-purity pharmaceutical intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). These products serve as components for medicines, nutraceuticals, personal care items and animal health products.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP Data as per InvestorGain.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.