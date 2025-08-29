Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP Live: What Grey Market Signals Ahead On Final Day Of Subscription

The initial public offerings (IPO) of Anlon Healthcare Ltd., which opened for subscription on August 26 and was fully booked on its opening day, will conclude its subscription period today, August 29.

The mainboard issue was subscribed 3.30 times on Thursday, as per the NSE data. The public offer attracted bids for 4,39,34,124 shares against 1,33,00,000 shares on offer.

Here’s a look at the latest grey market premium (GMP), Day 3 subscription status and other key details of Anlon Healthcare IPO.