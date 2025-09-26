Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers IPO Allotment Status: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Online

The initial public offer of Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd. was subscribed 20.66 times on the last day of the share sale on Thursday, helped by strong participation from qualified institutional buyers.

The Rs 745 crore IPO received bids for 27,60,82,128 shares against 1,33,63,342 shares on offer, as per BSE data.

The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 43.80 times. The non-institutional investors part attracted 28.60 times subscription, and the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion got subscribed 4.78 times. The Employee's reserved quota was booked 2.56 times.

The Anand Rathi Share IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 745 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 1.8 crore shares.

The allotment for the Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers IPO will be finalised on Friday, September 26. The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday, September 30.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd is the registrar of the issue.

Investors can check the Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers IPO allotment status on the websites of BSE and NSE as well as on the official website of the registrar for the IPO, MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.