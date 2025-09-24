Anand Rathi IPO: Check Day Two Subscription Status, GMP, Other Details
The IPO comprises only of fresh issue worth Rs 745 crore. The face value of the equity share is Rs 5 each.
Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd.'s IPO was subscribed 0.72 times on Wednesday as of 11:49 a.m.
The company launched its initial public offering to raise Rs 745 crore through fresh issue of shares on Tuesday. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 393 and Rs 414 per share.
To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 36 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,904, Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2.09 lakh. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 67 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10.13 lakh.
The company has raised Rs 220 crore from anchor investors on Monday, ahead of its initial public offering.
The offer, which concludes on Thursday, is set to list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.
Nuvama Wealth Management, DAM Capital Advisors, and Anand Rathi Advisors will manage the Anand Rathi IPO, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar to the issue.
Use Of Proceeds
Anand Rathi is a multi-faceted financial services provider offering stock broking, research analysis, depository services, mutual fund distribution services, etc.
The proceeds of the IPO to the tune of Rs 550 crore would be allocated to fund the company's long-term working capital requirements, and a portion would be used for general corporate purposes.
Company Financials
The company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 845.70 crore in financial year 2025, up from Rs 467.83 crore in fiscal 2023. During the same period, profit after tax increased from Rs 37.75 crore to Rs 103.61 crore
Subscription Status Day Two
Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers IPO was subscribed 0.72 times as of 11:49 a.m., so far on Wednesday.
Non-institutional investors: 0.96 times
Retail investors: 0.98 times
Employee reserved: 1.66 times
IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) for the Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers IPO was Rs 45 per share on Sept. 24, as of 11:53 a.m. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 459 apiece at a premium of 10.87% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.