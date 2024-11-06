ACME Solar Holdings IPO Subscribed 18% Times So Far On Day One, Check GMP

The initial public offering of ACME Solar Holdings Ltd. has been subscribed 0.18 times as of 12:09 p.m. on its first day of bidding on Wednesday. The grey market premium of ACME Solar Holdings was Rs 10 as of 9:01 a.m. on Nov. 6, implying a 3.46% gain over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit InvestorGain.

The company plans to sell shares worth Rs 2,900 crore through a combination of fresh issue and offer for sale.

The IPO comprises of a fresh issue of 8.28 crore equity shares worth up to Rs 2,395 crore. The company also has an offer for sale of 1.74 crore equity shares worth up to Rs 505 crore, with promoter ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt. as the sole seller.

The price band, fixed between Rs 275 and Rs 289 per share, pegs the company's market capitalisation at Rs 17,487 crore at the upper price range.