West Bengal Launches Yuva Shakti Scheme For Jobless Youth; Assistance Up To Rs 3,000 A Month

The West Bengal government on Monday presented its first full Budget for 2026-27 since the BJP assumed power in the state, unveiling a Rs 4.38-lakh-crore spending plan centred on employment generation, social welfare and infrastructure development.

Presenting the Budget in the Assembly, Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta announced a series of measures aimed at supporting unemployed youth, women, farmers and workers while boosting investment and connectivity across the state.

A key announcement was the launch of the Yuva Shakti Bharosa Scheme for unemployed youth aged 21 to 45. Under the scheme, unemployed graduates will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000, while non-graduates will get Rs 2,000 per month. The government also announced a large-scale recruitment drive to fill one lakh vacancies across departments, including 20,000 police posts and 50,000 teaching positions. Women will receive 33 per cent reservation in all new government recruitments, according to reports.

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In a major push for women's welfare, the government allocated Rs 36,000 crore for the Annapurna Bhandar, under which eligible women will receive financial assistance of up to Rs 3,000 per month. An allocation of Rs 550 crore has been earmarked for free bus travel for women. Pregnant and lactating mothers will also receive a one-time assistance of Rs 21,000.

The Budget proposed a significant infrastructure expansion programme, including a new greenfield airport near Kalyani, new airports in Purulia, Balurghat and Malda, and expansion of the Cooch Behar airport. The government also announced plans to develop a deep-sea port in Purba Medinipur and establish North Bengal's first IIT and IIM.

Among other measures, retired journalists will receive a monthly pension of Rs 5,000, while honorariums for ASHA workers, para-teachers and civic volunteers will be increased. The government said the Budget forms part of a broader strategy to accelerate economic growth.

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