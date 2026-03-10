West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2026 Registration Starts Today — How To Apply

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has initiated the enrollment process for WBJEE 2026 on March 10. Aspirants wishing to register for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination can access the direct link through WBJEEB's official site at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE test is scheduled for May 24, 2026. The examination will consist of two papers – Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will occur from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Paper II will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All questions will be Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), with four options for each question. Each subject will feature three categories of questions.

Application and correction deadline

The deadline for applications is April 5, 2026. The correction window will open on April 7 and close on April 9, 2026. Candidates can download the admit card from May 15 to May 24.

Follow These steps to apply online for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination

Step 1. Navigate to the official site of WBJEE 2026 at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2. Select the WBJEE 2026 registration option featured on the homepage.

Step 3. A new window will open where applicants must input their registration information.

Step 4. Hit submit, and your registration process will be completed.

Step 5. Complete the application form and pay the application fee.

Step 6. Click on 'submit' and retrieve the confirmation page.

Step 7. Keep a printed copy for future reference.

Fees for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2026

Candidates in the general category will need to pay Rs 500 for male applicants, Rs 400 for female applicants, and Rs 300 for those identifying as third gender. Male applicants from SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS/PwD/TFW backgrounds will need to pay Rs 400, female applicants will pay Rs 300, and those identifying as third gender will pay Rs 200.

Payment must be made online. For further information, candidates can visit the official WBJEEB website.

