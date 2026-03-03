Tiger Found Dead In Sugarcane Field In South Kheri, Officials Rule Out Foul Play

The carcass of a male tiger was recovered from a sugarcane field near a village in South Kheri forest division here on Monday, officials said.

Divisional Forest Officer, South Kheri, Tapas Mihir told PTI that no injury marks were detected on the body and all vital organs were found to be intact.

Ruling out foul play, Mihir said during examination by experts, the tiger was found to be a male, between the age of nine and ten.

He said natural causes is prima facie reason behind the tiger's death, adding that the carcass was found near Imaliya village in the west beat of Gola range in the division.

Mihir said the post-mortem examination was carried out as per NTCA (National Tiger Conservation Authority) norms and the viscera was preserved for further analysis by experts from Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly, to ascertain the exact cause of death.

