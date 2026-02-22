Get App
Sharad Pawar Hospitalised In Pune For Second Time In Two Weeks, Condition Stable

The condition of the 85-year-old Rajya Sabha member was stable, doctors said.

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar.
(Photo: PTI)

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar was admitted to a private hospital in Pune on Sunday after suffering from mild dehydration, doctors said.

The condition of the 85-year-old Rajya Sabha member was stable, they said.

"He has been admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic for mild dehydration and requires intravenous fluids. His condition is stable. He will remain in the hospital for two days and is expected to be discharged thereafter," Dr Purvez Grant, chief cardiologist and chairman and managing trustee of the hospital, said in a statement.

Dr Grant and Dr Abhijit Lodha, consultant physician at the hospital, were supervising his treatment.

Earlier, the former Union minister was admitted to the same hospital on February 9 following a chest infection and was discharged on February 14.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

