Ramadan: Check Feb. 21 Sehri, Iftar Timings In Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Srinagar & Other Cities

The holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan has started as per the Islamic calendar. A time of fasting, piety and self-reflection, Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

The holy month began in India on Feb. 19 after the crescent moon was sighted in the sky. In countries like Saudi Arabia, the holy month started a day earlier.

Muslims around the world observe a stringent fast from dawn to dusk every day during the entire month of Ramzan. During this period, two meals — Sehri and Iftar — Sehri and Iftar are crucial to the observance of Roza or the daily fast among Muslims. Sehri is the pre-dawn meal consumed before the fast starts. Iftar is the meal taken at dusk to break the fast.

Eating a balanced meal for Sehri is important to ensure energy throughout the day. During the fast, Muslims refrain from eating and drinking anything, including water.

The fast is traditionally broken with dates and water, followed by a proper meal. Iftar feasts are seen as a way of bringing families and communities together.

Sehri, Iftar Timings For Feb. 21

Iftar and Sehri timings differ from city to city based on the sighting of the moon and the sunrise. People are advised to follow a schedule that aligns with their location.

Mumbai Sehri- 5:50 a.m. I Iftar- 6:42 p.m.

Delhi Sehri- 5:35 a.m. I Iftar- 6:17 p.m.

Bengaluru Sehri - 5:29 a.m. I Iftar- 6:27 p.m.

Srinagar Sehri - 5:46 a.m. I Iftar- 6:20 p.m.

Lucknow Sehri - 5:19 a.m. I Iftar - 6:03 p.m.

Hyderabad Sehri - 05:26 a.m. I Iftar - 6:21 p.m.

Chennai Sehri - 05:18 a.m. I Iftar - 6:17 p.m.

Kolkata Sehri - 04:49 a.m. I Iftar - 5:37 p.m.

Patna Sehri - 05:03 a.m. I Iftar - 5:47 p.m.

Significance Of Ramadan

Fasting during this month is considered one of the five pillars of Islam. Ramadan also marks the period during which the holy Qur'an was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammad. Fasting during Ramadan is believed to improve mental discipline, physical endurance and spiritual growth. It also inculcates qualities of gratitude, patience, and compassion for the needy.

The month of Ramadan lasts for 29 or 30 days and ends with the celebration of one of the major festivals in the Islamic calendar, Eid al-Fitr.

