Rainfall Deficit Widens Across Western, Central India In Early Monsoon Phase — Check Sub-Division Wise Data

Rainfall remained uneven across India in the first fortnight of the monsoon season, with several western and central subdivisions recording sharp deficits between June 1 and June 16, 2026, according to Indian Meterological Department (IMD).

According to subdivision-wise cumulative rainfall data, Saurashtra and Kutch, Gujarat Region, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh were placed in the “large deficient” category, indicating rainfall shortfalls of 60% to 99% from normal levels.

Several other regions also reported below-normal rain. East Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were classified as “deficient”, with rainfall departures ranging from 20% to 59%.

Rainfall was near normal in parts of north and central India, including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, West Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Sikkim, Marathwada, and Kerala and Mahe.

Meanwhile, West Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Lakshadweep recorded excess rainfall which is about 20% to 69%, while East Rajasthan and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands saw large excess rain, with departures of 60% or more.

Rainfall In India

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Monsoon In Parts Of India

Thunderstorm and rainfall are likely to continue in Rajasthan this week under the influence of a western disturbance, the weather office said on Monday. Parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Kota and Jodhpur divisions are expected to witness rainfall over the next few days, accompanied by strong winds at 60 to 70 kmph.

In Himachal Pradesh, a hailstorm lashed Shimla and adjoining areas on Monday afternoon, with the weather office forecasting a wet spell in the state till June 21. The Shimla meteorological centre has issued an alert for thunderstorm, lightning and gusts of 40-50 kmph at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts for Thursday and Friday (June 18 and 19).

The weather office has cautioned of thunderstorms and gusty winds at 40-50 kmph over isolated places in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Dehradun, Tehri, Almora, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts.

It has also forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorms at few places in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh. Very light to light rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, is likely at isolated places in the remaining districts.

(with inputs from PTI)

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