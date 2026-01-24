PM Modi Hands Over 61,000 Job Letters At 18th Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday handed appointment letters to more than 61,000 newly selected young recruits at the 18th Rozgar Mela in New Delhi. Speaking to the gathering via video link, the Prime Minister called the appointment letters an “invitation to nation-building” and urged young recruits to uphold the Constitution.

“Today, on this auspicious day, more than 61 thousand young people are getting appointment letters. In one way, it is a letter of invitation for nation-building. This is a 'sankalp patra' to accelerate India to new heights,” PM Modi said.

“You all, along with your colleagues, will make our country's defence better and also strengthen our healthcare and education system, while others will strengthen energy security," he added.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh was present at the event, alongside senior officials from the IPS, the CRPF and the armed forces.

"... Out of the total appointment letters to be distributed, 49,200 are associated with the Home Ministry and paramilitary forces... Women constables are being appointed in huge numbers…On Jan. 26, at the Kartavya Path, and all male CRPF contingent will be headed by a woman Assistant Commandant…,” Singh said.

PM Modi said India's deepening engagement with the world is reflected in new trade and mobility pacts being signed by the Union Government, opening up fresh prospects for the country's youth.

"Today, India is one of the youngest countries in the world. Our government is continuously working to ensure that more opportunities are made for India's youth power. On that, India is making trade and mobility agreements with multiple countries," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the role of startups in job creation, saying Digital India has helped generate employment for over 21 lakh young Indians and fostered a new economic framework.

The 18th Rozgar Mela was held across 45 locations nationwide, with new appointees from several states and Union Territories set to join various ministries and government departments.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), more than 11 lakh recruitment letters have been handed out across Rozgar Melas held throughout the country. The programme is part of the Prime Minister's drive to prioritise job creation and deliver measurable outcomes, as per the PMO.

