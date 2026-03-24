Euthanasia: India's Unfinished Law On Dying With Dignity

Every generation must eventually confront a difficult question: how should the law respond when medicine can prolong life but cannot restore it?

The Supreme Court's recent proceedings in Harish Rana v Union of India bring that question into sharp constitutional focus. Harish Rana suffered a catastrophic brain injury in 2013 after falling from the fourth floor of his accommodation while he was a young engineering student. The injury left him in what doctors described as a persistent vegetative state.

For more than a decade his survival depended entirely on medical intervention, including clinically assisted nutrition and hydration delivered through a feeding tube. After years of caring for their son, Rana's parents approached the Supreme Court seeking legal clarity on a narrow but significant issue. They asked whether clinically assisted nutrition and hydration should be treated as medical treatment rather than basic care.

The distinction may appear technical, but it carries profound implications. If artificial feeding is regarded as medical treatment, its continuation or withdrawal may be evaluated under the principle of the patient's best interests. In its judgment, the Court clarified that artificial nutrition and hydration may indeed constitute medical treatment rather than merely basic care.

At the same time, it refined procedural safeguards governing end-of-life decisions. The ruling addressed questions such as the constitution of medical boards, procedures for cases where patients are cared for at home, and the need to reduce doctors' hesitation in taking ethically justified decisions.

The judgment, therefore, does not simply resolve an individual case. It reflects the Court's continuing attempt to develop a coherent constitutional framework governing dignity at the end of life.

The Law's Slow Encounter with Death

Indian constitutional law has approached the issue cautiously over several decades. The debate first surfaced in P. Rathinam v Union of India (1994) where the Supreme Court briefly held that criminalising attempted suicide violated constitutional liberty.

That reasoning was reconsidered in Gian Kaur v State of Punjab (1996), where a Constitution Bench rejected the idea of a fundamental right to die. Yet the judgment introduced an important conceptual insight. The right to life under Article 21 includes the right to live with dignity. And dignity cannot be entirely separated from the process of dying. The Court revisited the issue in Aruna Ramachandra Shanbaug v Union of India (2011), where passive euthanasia was cautiously recognised under strict safeguards. Life-sustaining treatment could be withdrawn in exceptional circumstances subject to judicial oversight.

A more decisive step followed in Common Cause v Union of India (2018). A Constitution Bench recognised the legality of advance medical directives, or living wills. Individuals could declare in advance that they did not wish to be kept alive through artificial medical intervention if they lost decision-making capacity.

The judgment drew strength from the Court's broader articulation of personal autonomy and privacy in K.S. Puttaswamy v Union of India (2017). Even this framework proved difficult to implement in practice. Hospitals struggled with procedural requirements and families often found the safeguards cumbersome.

In 2023, the Supreme Court simplified the procedure governing living wills by allowing them to be attested by a notary or gazetted officer rather than requiring certification by a judicial magistrate. The Harish Rana proceedings, therefore, represent another step in the Court's evolving jurisprudence on dignity at the end of life.

When Medicine Outruns Law

For most of human history death arrived with a certain inevitability. Illness ran its course and life gradually came to an end. Families gathered around the dying and the transition from life to death formed part of the natural rhythm of existence.

Modern medicine has altered that reality in ways earlier generations could scarcely have imagined. Intensive care systems, feeding tubes and life-support technologies can sustain biological life long after meaningful recovery has become impossible. Medicine can preserve the functions of the body with remarkable precision.

The law must decide whether dignity survives that preservation. The Harish Rana case illustrates a reality that legal systems across the world now confront: the capacity to sustain life has expanded faster than the ethical and legal frameworks needed to govern that capacity.

Autonomy, Sanctity and Compassion

The debate over euthanasia ultimately turns on three enduring principles: personal autonomy, the sanctity of life and compassion for suffering. Different jurisdictions have balanced these principles in different ways.

The Netherlands and Belgium permit physician-administered euthanasia under regulated frameworks. Canada allows medically assisted dying, while several American states permit physician-assisted suicide. Each system attempts to reconcile respect for individual choice with safeguards against coercion and abuse.

India has adopted a cautious middle path. Passive euthanasia, understood as the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment under strict safeguards, is permitted. Active euthanasia remains unlawful. This caution reflects India's social realities. In a healthcare system marked by unequal access and financial pressures on families, poorly designed euthanasia laws could expose vulnerable individuals to coercion or neglect.

At the same time, insisting on the indefinite preservation of biological life may ignore the dignity of those who have no realistic possibility of recovery. Preserving biological life and preserving human dignity are not always identical goals.

The Institutional Gap

The deeper problem revealed by the Harish Rana case is the absence of a comprehensive statutory framework governing end-of-life medical decision-making in India. Doctors often hesitate to withdraw life-sustaining treatment even when medical consensus indicates that continued intervention serves no therapeutic purpose. The fear of criminal liability, professional misconduct allegations or civil litigation can discourage physicians from making ethically justified decisions.

Hospitals, meanwhile, frequently lack clear institutional protocols governing end-of-life care. Families facing these situations are, therefore, forced to navigate emotionally devastating decisions in a legal environment that remains uncertain. The Law Commission of India recognised this challenge long ago. Its 196th Report (2006) and 241st Report (2012), both recommended legislation governing passive euthanasia and advance medical directives. Yet, comprehensive legislation has not followed.

Beyond Euthanasia: The Question of Care

The debate about euthanasia in India cannot be separated from another uncomfortable reality. Access to palliative care remains severely limited across large parts of the country.

In many regions, terminal illness still means unmanaged pain, emotional exhaustion and financial strain for families. A humane end-of-life framework must, therefore, address not only the withdrawal of futile medical treatment but also the provision of dignified medical care during the final stages of life. Expanding palliative care may ultimately prove as important as clarifying euthanasia law.

An Unfinished Conversation

The Supreme Court's jurisprudence over the past three decades suggests that Indian constitutional law is gradually confronting a difficult truth. When medicine can prolong biological existence indefinitely, the meaning of dignity at the end of life becomes impossible to ignore. Courts have begun articulating constitutional principles that recognise dignity in dying. But courts alone cannot construct a complete regulatory framework. India's conversation about dying with dignity has begun in the courts. Completing that conversation now requires Parliament.

The article has been authored by Rishabh Gandhi; advocate of Bombay High Court; former judge. His doctoral research examines the ethical and legal dimensions of religious death practices and euthanasia.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article.

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