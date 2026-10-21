'Not Targeted At India': Rubio Seeks To Calm Nerves On Tariffs And Visa Curbs

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sought to reassure India on two of the most contentious issues in the relationship, trade and immigration. He said neither the US tariffs nor its tightening visa rules were aimed at New Delhi.

“None of these tariffs are done to punish or to harm India,” Rubio said in an interview with The Indian Express during his visit to the country. He linked them to the administration's push to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

On President Donald Trump's decision to hold off on tariffs he said were required under a law passed by the US Congress, Rubio said the move drew criticism at home. “One of the reasons why he didn't impose them is because he understands that it would have a very detrimental impact on a very important relationship with India,” he said.

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He conceded that tariffs can put stress on economic ties. “There's no doubt about it, and that's why it has to be managed very carefully,” he said, calling it a balancing act between pressuring the warring parties and protecting important partnerships.

'99% Done'

Rubio described trade as “an irritant” that needs to be solved. He said the two sides were now close to finalising a deal.

“I think we're incredibly close. The way I would say is we are weeks, not months away,” he said. “I think 99% of the work is done.”

He declined to name the sticking points. He said what remains is “language related,” down to how certain words and phrases are defined, because both sides must fully agree on what the deal means to stop it from unravelling later.

He also warned that a US-China trade war “would be devastating to the global economy” and would affect India.

'This Isn't About India'

On immigration, Rubio said the tightening of US visa rules was a global exercise and not directed at Indians.

“This is not about India. This applies globally,” he said. He added that there was “virtually no country on earth” he visited where he didn't receive a complaint about a visa or process.

He acknowledged that some visa categories have a large number of Indian applicants, given the close ties and the size of India's economy, but said, “It's not targeted at India.”

Rubio blamed the changes on years of weak enforcement, including what he said were 20 million people entering the US unlawfully, especially during Joe Biden's presidency. He also cited abuses in several programmes. “The biggest threat to legal immigration is illegal immigration,” he said.

He said the US would continue to welcome people who want to visit, study, work for a time or invest, provided they follow the law. He argued that once the system is fixed, it would be more sustainable and better for those using these programmes.

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