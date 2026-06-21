Mumbai Rains: India's Financial Capital Finally Gets Relief After Long Wait — Check IMD Forecast For The Week

Rains lashed in Mumbai on Sunday, June 21 morning as fears of below-average monsoon showers and mounting pressure on water resources raised concerns among residents.

Parts of Mumbai received light to moderate showers on Sunday morning, offering some respite to people from the prevailing heat and humidity.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance into more parts of Maharashtra around June 23, further heightening hopes for more rainfall in the region.

The monsoon typically arrives in Mumbai by June 10-11, however this year, rainfall in Mumbai stands delayed by over 10 days. The weather forecasting agency expects the advancemement of south-west monsoon in the region by June 23-25.

The IMD earlier said that the "the absence of favourable large-scale meteorological conditions" is the key reason why the southwest monsoon has failed to advance further into the remaining parts of Maharashtra in the past few days.

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