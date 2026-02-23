30 Seconds Of Horror In Bhopal! Class 10 Student Stabbed 27 Times By Minors, Suffers Deep Cuts

A 16-year-old Class 10 student was stabbed 27 times within 30 seconds at a snooker club in Madhya Pradesh' Bhopal.

The incident occurred on the night of February 15 at a club located in Ganesh Chowk.



The accused, who are also minors, allegedly circulated the CCTV footage of the attack on social media after the incident, reported NDTV.



According to police, the injured boy is a resident of the Gautam Nagar police station limits and was known to frequently visit the snooker club.



CCTV footage from the premises showed two minors entering the club and approaching the victim. Within moments, they cornered him and attacked him using a knife and a dagger.



In about half a minute, the teenager was stabbed 27 times. After carrying out the assault, the two accused fled the spot.



Police said he suffered more than 10 deep wounds on one of his wrists. Two fingers of his other hand were cut off during the attack. He also received serious injuries on his shoulder and back.



Despite the multiple stab wounds, the boy managed to escape from the attackers. He was immediately taken to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.



Why did the accused attack the victim ?



Police said that both the victim and the accused are 16-year-old Class 10 students and attend the same coaching centre.



According to the initial inquiry, a few days before the incident, there was reportedly a dispute between them during a game of pool at the club. It is alleged that during the argument, the victim slapped both the accused, which may have led to the assault.



The CCTV video of the knife attack incident surfaced online on Sunday, leading to public anger in the city.



Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections related to assault.



The two minors were detained and later served notices before being released.



Sub-Inspector Manipal Singh Bhadoria said that the case was initially filed under assault-related provisions, and additional serious sections would be included after the medical report confirms the full extent of the injuries.

