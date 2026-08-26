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Mary Millben Slams Zohran Mamdani Over Opposition To RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's New York Event

Mary Millben criticised Zohran Mamdani over his opposition to an upcoming New York event featuring RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, accusing critics of political bias while Mamdani cited concerns over an “exclusionary vision” of India.

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Mary Millben Slams Zohran Mamdani Over Opposition To RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's New York Event

US singer and actress Mary Millben has criticised New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and others opposing an upcoming event featuring Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in New York.

Bhagwat is scheduled to address the “Universal Oneness Celebration” in Manhattan on August 29. The event, organised by American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue, aims to bring together members of the Hindu-American community and promote shared heritage, dialogue and interfaith unity. The gathering is also linked to Raksha Bandhan celebrations and the RSS centenary year, NDTV reported.

ALSO READ: 'I don't Support The Rally': NYC Mayor Mamdani Reacts To RSS Chief Bhagwat's Madison Square Event

Millben, in a post on X, accused Mamdani and other critics of opposing the event because of their political opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. She also criticised what she described as their socialist ideology, arguing that Madison Square Garden (MSG), where the event is scheduled, operates commercially.

“If you oppose the event, raise money, rent MSG and host your own rally,” Millben said while challenging critics to organise an alternative event to express their views.

Millben also welcomed the “Oneness” theme of the gathering and said she hoped it would provide an opportunity for meaningful dialogue on religious freedom in India.

Mamdani, however, has said he does not support the rally. At the same time, he has questioned whether New York City authorities have the legal jurisdiction to cancel a private event at MSG.

The mayor has expressed concern over what he described as the emergence of an “exclusionary vision” of India. He contrasted this with the pluralistic and secular India he said he was taught about through his family background.

The controversy has also drawn criticism from several local organisations over Bhagwat's participation and the RSS's history, as per NDTV.

ALSO READ: US Weighs More Trade Measures Against Canada After Retaliation

Millben, 41, is known in India for performing “Jana Gana Mana” and “Om Jai Jagdish Hare”. She also performed India's national anthem at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington ahead of Prime Minister Modi's 2023 address.

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