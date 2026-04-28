Karnataka Homestay Rules Tightened: Check New Rules To Safeguard Tourist Safety Concerns

Karnataka has tightened rules for homestays and bed-and-breakfast establishments after tourist safety concerns, making CCTV, staff verification and stricter record checks mandatory across the state. The move follows two cases that raised questions over monitoring of tourist stays.

The new rules come after a criminal case in Koppal district in March 2025 and the recent rape of an American tourist in Kodagu. The state said the measures are aimed at creating a safer and more regulated environment for travellers.

The government also warned that unregistered operators will face action, signalling a wider crackdown on illegal accommodation units.

Safety Push

"Establishments/houses operating as a Homestay/Bed & Breakfast establishment without valid registration and approval are considered illegal and legal action will be taken," the circular said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

All licences and certificates must now be displayed prominently at the entrance of homestays and bed-and-breakfast establishments.

Officials said the tougher framework was introduced to strengthen monitoring systems and curb criminal behaviour in such properties.

Tighter Checks

All accommodation units must verify the backgrounds of staff at local police stations. CCTV cameras are now compulsory in reception areas, and recorded footage must be stored for at least 30 days.

Authorities will also link registered properties to the police e-beat system. Officers will physically verify guest records and log visits through GPS to create a timestamped audit trail.

Operators must maintain detailed guest records and share them with police when required. Emergency helpline numbers, including 112, must also be displayed, with calls potentially prioritised for rapid response.

Kodagu Case

In the Kodagu case, the worker had been employed at the property for several years, police said.

The homestay owner was arrested on April 22 for allegedly withholding information and shielding an accused employee under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Both the owner and the worker have been remanded to judicial custody until May 3.

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