Iran Conflict: Govt Sets Up 7 High-Level Panels To Mitigate Trade, Shipping, Energy Supply Concerns

The central government has set up seven empowered panels led by top secretaries to gauge and assess Iran war's impact on the Indian supply chain, security and other areas, sources told NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Officials from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Cabinet Secretariat are part of the panels formed on the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They aim to focus on minimising economic disruption and strengthening domestic resilience.

They have been formed with the intention of tracking global risks, supply shocks, and price volatility to safeguard the domestic economy, the sources added.

The primary focus of these groups is to ensure smooth logistics, stable supplies, and robust distribution systems across the country. These panels are responsible for framing comprehensive short, medium, and long-term response plans to address emerging challenges.

Furthermore, the committees have been authorised to consult with industry experts and additional officials as required to ensure a data-driven and effective strategy.

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Panels On Security, Supply Chain, Fertilisers And More

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misry will lead group on strategic, security and external affairs issues, while economic affairs secretrary Anuradha Thakur will head panel on economy, trade and supply chain risks.

Energy panel will be led by Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal, who will track oil, gas and fuel supply concerns, whereas the panel in-charge of tracking agricultural inputs and fertiliser availability will be under Rajat Kumar Mishra, the fertiliser secretary.



Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare has been appointed to head a committee focused on monitoring prices and essential commodities.

Simultaneously, a group led by the transport secretary will oversee logistics, shipping, and aviation to mitigate any distribution bottlenecks. To ensure effective public outreach, the I&B Secretary will manage the overall communication and public messaging strategy.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has triggered the biggest ever oil disruption in history, and has hit liquified natural gas supplies across the globe.

Due to supplies via the Strait of Hormuz being disrupted, various Middle East-based oil companies have declared a force ​majeure on many of their contracts.

ALSO READ: Rupee Tailwind Limited As Iran War Disrupts 20% Of Engineering Goods Exports

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