Indian Railways Reforms: Ashwini Vaishnaw Unveils Rail Tech Policy, Digital 24x7 Claims Tribunal

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday unveiled the third and fourth reforms under the government's "52 Reforms in 52 Weeks" agenda, announcing a new Rail Tech Policy to accelerate technology adoption and a complete digital overhaul of the Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT).

The reforms are part of what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described as a "Reforms Express" aimed at structural transformation of Indian Railways in 2026.

Rail Tech Policy: Startups Invited, Grants Expanded

At the heart of the third reform is a new Rail Tech Policy designed to engage startups, innovators, industry and institutions in solving operational challenges.

A dedicated Rail Tech Portal went live on Thursday, enabling a single-stage detailed submission of proposals by innovators. The selection process has been simplified, and funding support significantly enhanced.

The scale-up grant has been increased more than threefold, while the maximum grant for prototype development and trials has been doubled. Railways will fund up to 50% of approved startup costs, with the remaining budget drawn from relevant departmental heads - for instance, track maintenance funds for track solutions and safety budgets for safety innovations.

Importantly, the minister said the Rail Tech initiative would remain permanently open and operate outside traditional tender procedures, allowing faster experimentation and adoption of new technologies.

Innovation Challenges: AI, Drones and Solar

Vaishnaw outlined a series of innovation challenges where startups can immediately participate. These include:

AI-based Elephant Intrusion Detection Systems (EIDS)

AI-powered fire detection systems in coaches

Drone-based broken rail detection

Rail stress monitoring systems

Sensor-based load calculation devices for parcel vans

Solar panels on coaches

AI-based coach cleaning monitoring

Obstruction detection in foggy conditions

AI-enabled pension and dispute resolution systems

Safety will be the top priority, followed by maintenance improvements and employee grievance redressal. The push aligns with a broader safety target: reducing railway accidents to single digits from 11 recorded in 2025-26.

Railway Claims Tribunal Goes Digital

The fourth reform focuses on modernising the Railway Claims Tribunal, in what the minister described as a citizen-centric initiative.

All 23 RCT benches across India will now be digitally connected. Litigants will be able to file cases online from anywhere in the country, 24/7.

Key features include:

Round-the-clock online case filing

A centralised digital database from filing to final judgment

Real-time tracking of hearings, evidence submissions and adjournments

The digital platform aims to improve efficiency, transparency and accessibility, reducing delays in disposal of claims. The twin reforms build on a roadmap unveiled last month, under which 52 key changes are to be introduced over 52 weeks. The broader agenda spans infrastructure expansion, capacity augmentation, enhanced maintenance systems, digital adoption and modernised training frameworks.

ALSO READ: Piyush Goyal Meets US Envoy Sergio Gor, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick To Discuss India-US Trade

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.