India Secures Tech Access Guarantee From US Following Global Mythos AI Revocation

India has received an assurance from the United States that access to critical technology, once granted, will not be withdrawn, Information Technology Secretary S. Krishnan said on the sidelines of the Pax Silica event in the US. The comments come shortly after the US tightened export controls on Anthropic's advanced Mythos AI model for several countries, raising concerns over the reliability of access to cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies.

Speaking after the event, Krishnan said the US government had assured India that technology access would remain stable and would not be revoked once provided. The reassurance is significant as India deepens cooperation with the US in areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and emerging technologies.

A primary focus for both countries is ensuring that AI drives tangible economic value. According to Krishnan, the true benefits of AI stem from its widespread diffusion and deployment across real-world sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, education, and governance. The partnership aims to explore how AI can meaningfully transform these spaces through joint technological development.

The discussions also highlighted a global shift toward supply chain resilience. Recognizing that no single country can navigate the technological future alone, officials emphasized the need to diversify global tech supply chains to prevent overdependence on any single geography or source. Within this shifting landscape, there is a mutual acknowledgment that India is poised to play a substantially larger role in the growing global tech supply network.

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The statement comes at a time when Washington has been recalibrating export controls for advanced AI models and semiconductor technologies on national security grounds. The recent decision to revoke global access to Anthropic's Mythos AI model had sparked questions over whether similar restrictions could affect strategic technology partners.

India has been positioning itself as a trusted technology partner for the US while simultaneously accelerating investments in domestic AI infrastructure and semiconductor manufacturing. The assurance is expected to provide greater confidence to Indian companies and researchers relying on access to advanced US technologies.

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