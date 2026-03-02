IBPS Rolls Out Clerk Mains Result — Follow These Steps To Download Your Result

The Institute of Personnel Banking (IBPS) announced the results for the Clerk mains examination, on March 2, 2026. Candidates who took part in the exam can view and download their results via the official website ibps.in. The results do not include the allotment for Chandigarh. Those who are selected will be invited for document verification and a medical examination prior to joining the position.

The examination took place on Nov. 29 and Dec. 2, 2026, to fill 15,701 Customer Service Associate positions.

Also Read: IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 Admit Card Out — Check Steps To Download

Follow these steps to download the IBPS Clerk Mains Result

Step 1. Navigate to the official website ibps.in.

Step 2. Click on "CRP Clerical Cadre" located on the homepage.

Step 3. Next, click on "Result of online main examination."

Step 4. Input your registration number and password.

Step 5. Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6. Save it for future reference.

Also Read: Bank Of Baroda IT Recruitment 2026: Know everything About Required Qualification, Application Fees and Last Date To Apply

Total positions available

The hiring initiative is being executed under Advertisement No. CRP CSA-XV for the role of Customer Service Associate (CSA)/Clerk.

A grand total of 15,684 positions have been announced. The estimated monthly remuneration for this role is around Rs. 42,000. The IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2026 is categorised under the IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 due to the recruitment timeline. For all updates and result inquiries, please visit [ibps.in](http://ibps.in).

Details mentioned on the results

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025: Information Listed On The Scorecard

Name of the Applicant

Father's Name

Category & Sub Category

State Applied For

Mains Exam Date

Qualification Status

A preliminary exam and language proficiency assessment was held during the initial phases of the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for CSA positions. The scoring system indicated a deduction of one-fourth of marks for incorrect responses. The age eligibility for IBPS Clerk recruitment ranged from 20 to 28 years, with the cut-off date for age calculation set as Aug. 1, 2025. Age concessions were applicable.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.