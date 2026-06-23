Gold Rings For Newborns: Vijay-Led Tamil Nadu Govt To Implement Rs 755-Crore Yearly Scheme

Inspired by the Tamil cultural tradition of “Thai Maman Seer”, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay is set to launch the ‘Thai Maman Gold Ring Scheme', under which every child born in government hospitals across the state will be gifted a one-gram gold ring.

The state government has earmarked an annual budget of Rs 755.83 crore for the scheme and has directed officials to begin the tender process for its implementation.

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The ‘Thai Maman Gold Ring Scheme' was among the key promises made by during the election campaign and was also included in its ‘Vetri Thamizhagam Vision Document'.

The scheme will be officially launched on Sept. 15, 2026, coinciding with the birth anniversary of , popularly known as Perarignar Anna.

Children born in government hospitals from June 22, 2026 — the Chief Minister's birthday — will be eligible for the benefit.

According to a government statement, the initiative is inspired by the Tamil tradition of “Thai Maman Seer”, where a maternal uncle presents gifts and blessings to a newborn.

Through the scheme, the government will symbolically take on the role of the maternal uncle and present a gold ring as a gesture of affection, care and support.

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The government said the programme aims to preserve Tamil cultural traditions while extending assistance and recognition to newborn children and their families.

While political parties have earlier distributed gold rings to newborns at government hospitals to mark leaders' birthdays, this is the first time the practice is being introduced as a formal state-backed welfare scheme.

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