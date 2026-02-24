DGCA Grounds VSR's Four Learjet Aircraft Over Safety Lapses Month After Ajit Pawar's Death In Plane Crash

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has grounded four aircrafts operated by VSR ventures on grounds of deficiencies found in area of airworthiness, air safety, and flight operations, the aviation watchdog said in a note on Tuesday.

The aircrafts were grounded after DGCA's safety audit. During the inspection, the audit team observed several non-compliances of approved procedures at VSR ventures and discovered that the aircrafts were inefficient in the aforementioned areas.

VSR ventures Pvt. Ltd. came into the limelight after one of its Learjet 45 flight, which was carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, crashed in Baramati approximately a month ago.

Four Learjet 40/45 aircraft, with registation names VT-VRA, VT-VRS, VT-VRV, and VT-TRI have been grounded \ till continued airworthiness standards are restored, DGCA underlined in its note.

Further, the statutory body has ordered VSR Ventures to submit root cause analysis.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.