LPG Shortage Impacts Delhi High Court Lawyers Too, Canteen Halts Food Preparation

Amid the ongoing shortage of LPG, the Delhi High Court's Lawyers' Canteen has momentarily ceased offering main course dishes.

In a notification issued on March 11, the canteen management communicated that the LPG shortage has hindered their ability to cook meals.

“This is to respectfully inform you that due to the unavailability of the LPG gas cylinder at present, we regret that we are unable to prepare and serve the main course items in the Lawyers Canteen,” the notification said.

The cafeteria management has indicated that there is no definitive timeline for the restoration of the gas supply.

“At the moment, we do not have any information regarding when the LPG supply will be restored. We will resume the preparation of the main course as soon as the gas supply becomes available,” the announcement added.

What items will be availbale?

The cafeteria noted that some food items that do not require cooking will still be offered.

“Other food items such as sandwiches, salads, fruit chaats and similar refreshments are available and will continue to be served,”

The memo, penned by Sandeep Sharma from the Lawyers' Canteen, expressed regret for the disturbances experienced by lawyers and court personnel, requesting their understanding and collaboration.

The scarcity of LPG cylinders is said to be connected to disruptions in supply chains, stemming from the ongoing tensions and conflicts in West Asia involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which have had repercussions on fuel logistics in certain regions of India.

On Tuesday, the Central Government enacted the Essential Commodities Act to manage the distribution of natural gas in response to the West Asia crisis and the blockade at the Hormuz Strait.

Shortage of gas due to Iran war

The conflict in the Middle East has hindered shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime pathway for global energy resources.

