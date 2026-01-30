Get App
Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy Found Dead In Bengaluru Office; Police Suspect Suicide

According to police, Roy suffered bullet injuries from his licensed firearm at his office near Richmond Circle in the city.

Read Time: 1 min
Soon after a gunshot was heard, staff members rushed to Roy's room and found him lying in a pool of blood.
C J Roy, founder and chairman of real estate firm Confident Group, was found dead at his office here on Friday, police said.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide, though they said a conclusion would be drawn after the post-mortem examination.

According to police, Roy suffered bullet injuries from his licensed firearm at his office near Richmond Circle in the city, raising suspicion that he may have shot himself.

Soon after a gunshot was heard, staff members rushed to his room and found him lying in a pool of blood, sources said.

He was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Sources said the Income Tax Department had conducted searches at his premises earlier in the day.

