Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy Found Dead In Bengaluru Office; Police Suspect Suicide

C J Roy, founder and chairman of real estate firm Confident Group, was found dead at his office here on Friday, police said.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide, though they said a conclusion would be drawn after the post-mortem examination.

According to police, Roy suffered bullet injuries from his licensed firearm at his office near Richmond Circle in the city, raising suspicion that he may have shot himself.

Soon after a gunshot was heard, staff members rushed to his room and found him lying in a pool of blood, sources said.

He was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Sources said the Income Tax Department had conducted searches at his premises earlier in the day.

ALSO READ: Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra To Take Oath As Maharashtra's New Deputy Chief Minister: Sources

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comprehensive Budget 2026 coverage, LIVE TV analysis, Stock Market and Industry reactions, Income Tax changes and Latest News on NDTV Profit.