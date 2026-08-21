BJP Reacts As CJP Says Team Attacked And Beaten During Rajasthan School Visit

Rajasthan minister Jawahar Singh Bedham responded after The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) alleged that members of its team were attacked and beaten up while seeking better schools.

In a post on X, CJP questioned the Rajasthan Police over the alleged incident and asked whether there was law and order in the state.

Reacting to the allegation, Bedham accused Congress workers of using “different masks” and visiting villages to disrupt peace.

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“People of Congress wear different masks, visit villages and want to disrupt the peace there. People are giving them a reply. People of Congress are wearing this CJP mask... Nobody cares about Congress, so they are wearing someone else's mask,” the minister said, as reported by ANI.

The alleged incident took place during CJP's visit to Rampura Kanwarpura village in Jaipur district, where the group was visiting a government school as part of its “School Thik Karo” campaign.

A villager, Jugal Kishore Sharma, denied that locals attacked the CJP team. “We did not do anything. They had brought 200-250 people with them. We did not hit them. We spoke to them calmly, but they broke their own car,” Sharma told ANI.

CJP members alleged that they were assaulted during the visit and blamed BJP workers for the attack. However, local villagers disputed the allegations and denied CJP's version of events.

The confrontation comes amid an ongoing political row over CJP's campaign, which focuses on the condition and infrastructure of government schools.

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The Rajasthan Education Department recently restricted the entry of outsiders into government schools without prior permission, with the move coming after CJP announced its statewide school-inspection campaign.

Bedham's remarks add another political dimension to the controversy, with the minister alleging that Congress workers were operating behind CJP and were attempting to disrupt peace in villages.

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