US-Iran Conflict: IndiGo Schedules Multiple Flights To Eight Middle East Nations — Check March 11 List

IndiGo announced that it will continue operating services to eight locations across the Middle East, along with certain European routes, as tensions escalate between the US, Israel and Iran. Among the major cities covered by the schedule are Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Jeddah, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and London.

“IndiGo is working closely with the relevant authorities to gradually rebuild its flight network in Middle East, enabling customers to reunite with their loved ones and continue their journeys,” the company said in a post on X.

“On 11 March 2026, IndiGo will operate flights to eight destinations across the Middle East, along with select routes to Europe, subject to prevailing safety conditions and regulatory approvals,” it added.

Travel Advisory



IndiGo is working closely with the relevant authorities to gradually rebuild its flight network in Middle East, enabling customers to reunite with their loved ones and continue their journeys.



On 11 March 2026, IndiGo will operate flights to 8 destinations… pic.twitter.com/3MooQwIzbc — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 10, 2026



Also Read: Air India, Air India Express To Operate 58 Flights To And From West Asia On March 11 — Check Details

The list of flights scheduled for March 11 is provided below:

Flight 6E 1: Mumbai to London

Flight 6E 2: London to Mumbai

Flight 6E 21: Mumbai to Amsterdam

Flight 6E 24: Mumbai to Amsterdam

Flight 6E 25: Amsterdam to Mumbai

Flight 6E 34: Manchester to Delhi

Flight 6E 57: Hyderabad to Medina

Flight 6E 60: Medina to Mumbai

Flight 6E 61: Mumbai to Jeddah

Flight 6E 62: Jeddah to Mumbai

Flight 6E 65: Kozhikode to Jeddah

Flight 6E 66: Jeddah to Kozhikode

Flight 6E 67: Hyderabad to Jeddah

Flight 6E 68: Jeddah to Hyderabad

Flight 6E 77: Bengaluru to Jeddah

Flight 6E 78: Jeddah to Bengaluru

Flight 6E 91: Mumbai to Jeddah

Flight 6E 92: Jeddah to Mumbai

Flight 6E 1267: Mumbai to Muscat

Flight 6E 1268: Muscat to Mumbai

Flight 6E 1273: Hyderabad to Muscat

Flight 6E 1274: Muscat to Hyderabad

Flight 6E 1413: Mumbai to Abu Dhabi

Flight 6E 1414: Abu Dhabi to Mumbai

Flight 6E 1421: Hyderabad to Sharjah

Flight 6E 1422: Sharjah to Hyderabad

Flight 6E 1448: Hyderabad to Abu Dhabi

Flight 6E 1449: Abu Dhabi to Hyderabad

Flight 6E 1453: Mumbai to Dubai

Flight 6E 1454: Dubai to Mumbai

Flight 6E 1461: Delhi to Dubai

Flight 6E 1462: Dubai to Delhi

Flight 6E 1463: Delhi to Dubai

Flight 6E 1464: Dubai to Delhi

Flight 6E 1495: Hyderabad to Ras Al Khaimah

Flight 6E 1496: Ras Al Khaimah to Hyderabad

Flight 6E 1501: Mumbai to Fujairah

Flight 6E 1502: Fujairah to Mumbai

The airline warned that flight timings could be revised at short notice and urged travellers to verify the latest status of their flight at http://bit.ly/31paVKQ before heading to the airport. It added that airline staff are already contacting affected passengers to help arrange alternative travel where required.

Customers seeking further assistance or clarification can reach the IndiGo Customer Contact Centre on +91 124 6173838. Now in its 11th day, the war shows no immediate signs of winding down, with its impact reverberating across the Middle East.

Iran carried out new attacks against Israel and Gulf Arab states, while Israel responded with airstrikes in Iran and Lebanon amid its ongoing confrontation with Hezbollah. Washington and Tehran have meanwhile escalated their rhetoric, signalling a deepening standoff.

Also Read: Air India Flight Tickets To Get Costlier As Airline Imposes Surcharge Amid Steep Rise In Jet Fuel Prices

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.