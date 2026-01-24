Adani Ports Inaugurates Vizhinjam Phase Two Project In Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday inaugurated the second phase development of the Vizhinjam seaport by the Adani Group to make it the largest transhipment hub in the Indian sub-continent. Widely hailed as the "Wonder Port of India", Vizhinjam has emerged as one of the country's most advanced deep-water ports, setting benchmarks that have redefined India's maritime landscape.

Adani Ports Managing Director Karan Adani and Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal were also present at the event.

The expansion will add 4.1 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) to the existing capacity of the port. Vizhinjam is currently the most advanced and fully automated transhipment hub in India. The phase 2 development will be undertaken with updated automation in technologies and equipment, as per state officials.

The phase 2 equipment will include 21 automated ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, 45 automated Cantilever Rail-Mounted Gantry (CMRG) cranes, a rail handling yard and a state-of-the-art electrical and automation systems.

The other features of phase 2 include berth expansion, dredging and reclamation to create additional operational capacity and construction of the deepest breakwater in India with a stretch of 920 meters at a depth of 21 meters.

Besides these, deployment of green equipment, like electric vehicle charging stations, development of critical facilities such as electrical substation, sewage treatment plant and International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) fencing will also be part of phase 2.

