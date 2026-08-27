350 Meetings, High-Level Engagements: India Prepares To Host 18th BRICS Summit On September 12-13

India will host the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, bringing together leaders of BRICS member and partner nations alongside outreach invitees, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

A Chairship Built On 'Humanity First'

India's BRICS Chairship this year is anchored in the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," a framework the ministry said reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of "Humanity First."

Beyond this overarching theme, leaders at the summit are expected to deliberate on deepening intra-BRICS cooperation on shared priorities, while also exchanging perspectives on pressing global and regional matters of mutual concern.

Over 350 Engagements Across 25 Cities

The ministry said India's chairship has been marked by an extensive diplomatic calendar, with more than 350 meetings and high-level engagements held across over 25 cities nationwide to reinforce the BRICS strategic partnership.

These engagements have unfolded across three foundational pillars of cooperation: political and security, economic and financial, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

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Complemented by parallel business-to-business and people-to-people initiatives, this outreach has helped India steer BRICS cooperation towards practical, development-oriented outcomes, the statement said.

A Milestone Chairship For A Founding Member

India, a founding member of BRICS, is helming the grouping for a fourth time, having previously held the chairship in 2012, 2016 and 2021. It took over the reins for 2026 on January 1. The upcoming summit carries added symbolic weight, arriving in the year BRICS marks two decades since its founding.

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A Summit Under Global Watch

The September gathering will draw close scrutiny given the bloc's expanding membership and growing assertiveness on global economic and geopolitical questions in recent years, with founding members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa now joined by newer entrants reshaping conversations around trade, de-dollarisation and multilateral reform.

India's hosting of the summit comes amid heightened global focus on how emerging economies coordinate on issues ranging from supply chains to regional security, with the sheer scale of preparatory engagement, spanning more than 25 cities, underscoring New Delhi's emphasis on inclusive, wide-reaching diplomacy ahead of next month's leaders-level meeting.

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