The Oil Market Is Making Plans For Red Sea Chaos To Last Weeks

TADJOURA, DJIBOUTI - JANUARY 20: A ship, believed to be the French Navy's (Marine Nationale) FS Jacques Chevalier (A725) heads towards the Bab-el-Mandeb strait on January 20, 2024 in Tadjoura, Djibouti. Attacks on commercial ships by Yemen's Houthi rebel group, who say they are acting in protest of Israel's war in Gaza, have imperilled a vital global shipping route through the Bab-el-Mandeb strait that lies between Yemen and Djibouti and connects the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea. The disruption has forced more shipping companies to divert around the Horn of Africa, upending supply chains and increasing costs. (Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images) Photographer: Luke Dray/Getty Images Europe